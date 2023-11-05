Novotel rings in Christmas with cake-mixing ceremony

November 05, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Novotel Varun, Vijayawada, rang in the festive season by organising the cake-mixing ceremony at the hotel on Saturday.

This year, the hotel management welcomed children from Care and Share Charitable Trust, to join them in the practice of blending candied fruits, an assortment of nuts, and a variety of spirits. This mixture will be allowed to marinate for a designated period, enabling it to absorb all flavours and aromas. It will then be divided into portions, to be integrated into the Christmas cake batter.

On this occasion, Sudarshan Motupalle, hotel’s General Manager said: “The cake-mixing ceremony is a delightful tradition that brings joy and unity to our holiday celebrations. It is a beautiful way to share the spirit of togetherness.”