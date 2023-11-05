HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Novotel rings in Christmas with cake-mixing ceremony

This year, the hotel management welcomed children from Care and Share Charitable Trust, to join them

November 05, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The cake mixing ceremony at the Novotel hotel in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The cake mixing ceremony at the Novotel hotel in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Novotel Varun, Vijayawada, rang in the festive season by organising the cake-mixing ceremony at the hotel on Saturday.

This year, the hotel management welcomed children from Care and Share Charitable Trust, to join them in the practice of blending candied fruits, an assortment of nuts, and a variety of spirits. This mixture will be allowed to marinate for a designated period, enabling it to absorb all flavours and aromas. It will then be divided into portions, to be integrated into the Christmas cake batter.

On this occasion, Sudarshan Motupalle, hotel’s General Manager said: “The cake-mixing ceremony is a delightful tradition that brings joy and unity to our holiday celebrations. It is a beautiful way to share the spirit of togetherness.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.