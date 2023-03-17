HamberMenu
Novotel hotel kicks off Japanese food festival

VIJAYAWADA

March 17, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST

P Sujatha Varma
Hotel Novotel in Vijayawada has kicked off Oto Matsuri, a Japanese food festival, at its pan-Asian restaurant Wugan. Inspired by the traditional Fire Festival of Japan, this festival celebrates the lively atmosphere and delicious local food stalls that surround the World Heritage Site Kamikura Shrine.

The menu has authentic Japanese dishes prepared over a teppanyaki grill, including Horsenso Gomaee, Tori Miso Udon, Xo Suzuki, Tomorokoshi Yaki, Yaki Soba, Ebi Gyoza Nabe, Yasai Okonomiyaki, and more. The dessert section has a lip-smacking flaming walnut brownie and tppanyaki burnt ice cream.

For reservation and other information, people can call +91 7799741022.

