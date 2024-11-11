ADVERTISEMENT

November 18 is the last date for filing of nominations for the East-West Godavari Teachers’ constituency MLC election

Published - November 11, 2024 05:54 pm IST - KAKINADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Returning Officer and Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Monday said that nomination papers for the MLC election to the East-West Godavari Teachers Constituency would be received till November 18. 

The constituency consists of erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. The District Revenue Officer of the East Godavari district is the Assistant Returning Officer of the election scheduled to be held on December 5. 

In an official release, East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi has said that the total number of voters for the election was 2,904 in the East Godavari district. The male votes are 1,597 and the female votes are 1,307.

