Novel campaign launched against liquor in Ongole

Social activists have launched a campaign against the State Government’s decision to resume sale of liquor.

The activists said that it was unfortunate that wine shops have been reopened at a time when people across the State are struggling to cope with the lockdown enforced to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Activists performed a classical dance before spreading awareness on the harmful effects of alcohol, at Housing Board Colony on Thursday. Mahila Abhyudhaya Samiti president T. Aruna, who led the campaign, found fault with the State Government’s excise policy and called for an immediate closure of wine shops.

“All the efforts to enforce the lockdown and the sacrifices made by people by staying away from work for the last few weeks have gone waste due to the decision to resume liquor sale,” Ms. Aruna said, adding that social distancing norms were being flouted with abandon at the liquor shops. She also alleged that people who have become addicted to liquor and with no source of income during the lockdown are parting with family valuables to buy liquor.