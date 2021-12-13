Notorious temple burglar arrested

Gold, silver ornaments worth ₹60 lakh recovered

The West Zone police arrested an alleged notorious temple burglar, A. Ramulu Naik, who was reportedly wanted in 18 cases. The accused allegedly committed offences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Police recovered gold and silver ornaments, valued about ₹60.09 lakh, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, he said Ramulu, a native of Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad, allegedly committed thefts in temples in Chebrole, Tanuku Rural and Akiveedu in West Godavari district, Nagarampalem, Tenali, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Nakirekal, Kollipara and Vinukonda in Guntur, Vijayawada and Prakasam districts since 2018.

The modus operandi of the accused was to attend pujas in temples, conduct ‘recce’ and strike at the shrines which don’t have security guards during night. Ramulu would hide the booty in the vicinity and escape from the spot. A few days later, he used to take the stolen property and sell it in a phased manner, Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Hanumantha Rao said the accused committed theft in Kusuma Harinath Mandiram on November 26, 2021. After identifying the accused in the CCTV footages, the offender was taken into custody, Mr. Rao said.

The accused committed theft in the same temple in December 2020. Police seized 80.256 kg of silver ornaments and 224 gm of gold jewellery, a police officer said.