Notorious red sanders smuggler nabbed

The four red sanders smuggling operatives and seizures, at Chittoor on Saturday.

CHITTOOR

10 October 2021 01:18 IST

66 logs, a container lorry and SUV seized

Personnel of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Saturday nabbed one of the most wanted red sanders smuggling operative allegedly having links with global syndicates, G. Ramanatha Reddy of Kadapa district, along with three of his accomplices at Nadumuru check-post on the Kuppam-Krishnagiri highway, and seized 66 logs along with a container lorry and an SUV worth ₹60 lakh.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Director (SEB) V. Vidyasagar Naidu said that acting on reliable information about the movement of the contraband towards Karnataka, a special party was formed which laid in wait at the check-post. Around 3 a.m., the police intercepted the two vehicles, and nabbed four occupants, while one of them turned out to be Ramanatha Reddy. The accused and the seized goods were brought to District Police Office here.

The Joint Director said that Ramanatha Reddy was involved 60 cases pertaining to red sanders smuggling in Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts. As per police records, the accused allegedly played a vital role in exporting over 500 tonnes of red sanders logs worth over ₹1,000 crore to West Asia after forming ties with notorious Dubai-based smuggling operative Sahul Bhai.

He was also a key accused along with Kollam Gangi Reddy in a case pertaining to seizure of 32 tonnes of logs in 2013. He had also maintained close links with Kolkata-based international smuggling operative Lakshman.

At present, Ramanatha Reddy, a native of Chapadu mandal of Kadapa district, is residing at Vinjamuru in SPSR Nellore district. His three accomplices, identified as Eeshwar Reddy (43), Chinna Mallaiah (33) and S. Bhimaiah (40), all belonging to Kadapa district, are also wanted in several cases of red sanders smuggling in Rayalaseema districts.