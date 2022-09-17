Notorious red sanders operative held

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI
September 17, 2022 20:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sanders Task Force police on Saturday arrested a smuggler accused in 42 cases of red sanders smuggling. The task force team led by Deputy SP Muralidhar found a suspicious person on Renigunta-Kadapa Road. When he was questioned, he was identified as Sivashankar alias Siva (42) from Ontimitta mandal of Kadapa district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During the investigation, it was found that there are 42 cases against him. He went to jail under the PD Act twice. He was produced before the Railway Kodur Court which remanded him. The police launched search for five of his accomplices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app