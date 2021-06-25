Notorious liquor offender held in Chittoor

Police on Friday morning nabbed a man named Kelvin ‘Black’ Vinodh (30), a resident of Mittoor locality in Chittoor who is wanted in several cases of liquor smuggling, and two of his accomplices, and seized an SUV with over 3,000 bottles of liquor manufactured in Karnataka, on the outskirts of Chittoor while the trio was on their way to Tirupati.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told reporters here that during the last couple of months, special surveillance was mounted on the movements of Vinod and his gang following large-scale smuggling of liquor bottles, ganja and other contraband from the neighbouring State. Acting on reliable information, the raid was conducted on the outskirts of Chittoor and the accused was nabbed.

The Deputy SP said that police teams in the Chittoor sub-division had seized liquor worth over ₹3 crore in the past two months, and 30 offenders in various cases of inter-State smuggling of liquor were bound over before the mandal magistrates. Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said that as part of an action plan to tackle liquor smuggling, proposals were being readied to book the notorious offenders under the PD Act.

Meanwhile, the Deputy SP organised special raids in Chittoor, Puthalapattu, Pakala, GD Nellore and Gudipala mandal, leading to the seizure of ganja sacks weighing about 50 kg and arrest of 20 accused during the last 24 hours.