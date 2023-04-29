Notorious ganja smuggler from Vijayawada arrested at Mylavaram

April 29, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Mylavaram police have arrested two youth of Vijayawada for possessing 22 kg of ganja. NTR district DCP (Rural) Ajitha Vejendla on Saturday said that following a tip-off received by Mylavaram inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy, a team led by SI Dharma Raju arrested Konda Ramesh alias Chinna (25) of Old Rajarajeswari Pet and Silarajy Ajay alias Balu (20) of Enikepadu in Vijayawada. The accused were in possession of 22 kg of ganja, and the same was seized by police.

Ms. Ajitha said Ramesh is a history-sheeter and a notorious criminal. He has cases registered against him at police stations in Krishnalanka, Bhavanipuram, Two-Town and Patamata of Vijayawada, One-Town of Visakhapatnam, Roypeta and Inakuduru of Krishna and Mangalagiri of Guntur for various crimes, including robbery and ganja smuggling.