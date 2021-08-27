Notorious gang from Madhya Pradesh held for burglary

Undertrial prisoner at Mysuru aided the gang, reveals probe

The Kadapa police arrested a gang hailing from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, which was allegedly involved in a number of criminal activities in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh before landing in Andhra Pradesh.

Nanka Bhuria (25) of Dhar district, Vishal Soni (35), Gaurav Jain (25), his brother Kapil Jain (23) of Alirajpur district, and Peru Vishnu (28) of Khargone district, all from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested for their alleged roles in cases registered in Yerraguntla and Kalamalla stations of Kadapa district and Kolimigundla station of Kurnool district.

“Their modus operandi was to identify smaller townships, especially located far away from the glare of towns or closer to industrial units and break into houses,” said Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, presenting the accused before the media on Thursday.

What appears to be a surprise catch in the operation was the alleged role of Bharat Bhuria, brother of the first accused and an undertrial prisoner housed in Mysuru central prison, in the series of crimes. Interrogation revealed that the undertrial allegedly passed off vital clues and tips to the gang through a mobile phone from his prison cell. Bhuria was allegedly involved in more than 10 cases in Karnataka.

Vishal Soni and the Jain brothers, declared as ‘most wanted’ criminals in more than five States, had allegedly played a key role in financing the Bhurias as well as in buying back the valuables for a throwaway price for disposal later. The gang had even purchased land worth ₹.45 lakh from the stolen money.

“We are making arrangements to get Bharat Bhuria from Mysuru on a PT warrant,” Mr. Anburajan added. The police recovered the land document, two cars, seven mobile phones and tools used by the gang for their operations.