Notorious burglar nabbed in Tirupati

CHITTOOR

18 November 2021 01:12 IST

The Tirupati Urban police on Wednesday nabbed a notorious burglar allegedly involved in about a dozen cases of house break-in, and recovered ₹20 lakh worth gold ornaments, 500 gm of silver, and ₹10,000 cash.

The accused, identified as Varadaraja Mani (27), is a native of Jeevakona locality in Tirupati. A special team that tracked the movements of Mani arrested him at Autonagar bus stop between Tirupati and Renigunta, when he was waiting to board a Chennai-bound bus.

Additional SP E. Supraja told the media at Tirupati that Mani, who works as an auto driver, used to identify locked houses and commit burglary. An expert in breaking locks, he reportedly used gloves not to leave fingerprints. The police were successful in cracking the case with technical details.

Mani was reportedly wanted in a dozen cases of house break-in in Chittoor district. To lead a luxurious life, he sold stolen property to unsuspecting clients. When nabbed, Mani was carrying the stolen property meant for disposal in Chennai. A case was registered and the accused was sent for remand.