Notorious burglar nabbed, ₹,30 lakh booty recovered

CHITTOOR

11 October 2020 01:01 IST

The accused was wanted in several cases, including murder

The Chittoor crime police on Saturday nabbed a notorious burglar and seized half a kg of gold ornaments and a brand new car from him, worth about ₹30 lakh, after intercepting him on the outskirts on the Chittoor-Vellore (T.N.) road.

As per information, the house of a jewelry merchant at a posh locality in Chittoor was subjected to burglary on the night of August 20. The perpetrator broke into the house after removing the grills of first floor, and entered the ground floor where he secured the keys of almirahs from the bedrooms of the inmates. A property loss of about 850 grams was reported to the crime police.

Acting on the complaint, Chittoor Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar formed a special party with Inspector (Crime) K. Ramesh. After a 50-day investigation, the team detected the movement of the accused near Durga Nagar Colony on the inter-State road, and he was nabbed. The accused had used part of the money obtained through the booty to purchase a new car in recent weeks.

The accused, a repeat offender, was wanted in several criminal cases, including murder, in Telangana, Rayalaseema districts and parts of Karnataka, the police said. He was produced before the IV Additional District Magistrate Court here, and was remanded.