Notification will be issued soon to fill 6,500 constable posts, says Andhra Pradesh DGP Tirumala Rao

Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said the Government of Andhra Pradesh will soon release a notification to fill 6,500 police constable posts after clearing the legal hurdles.

Addressing the media on October 18 (Friday), Mr. Tirumala Rao said the Police Commemoration Day would be observed on October 21, and, as a part of it, several programmes were lined up till October 31. The police would organise an open house, essay-writing and elocution competitions, medical camps and dog shows during the period.

Officers would visit the families of slain policemen and enquire about their welfare, the DGP said.

‘Smrithi Parade’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister V. Anitha would participate in the ‘Smrithi Parade’ and pay tributes to the police personnel who had laid down their lives while discharging their duties, at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on October 21.

Mr. Tirumala Rao said the insurance coverage for accidental death had been increased from ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore. Similarly, the ex gratia for natural death had been enhanced from ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh, he said.

The insurance scheme, which was not being implemented for the last two years, would be revived from this year, the DGP said.

The government had sanctioned ₹2.5 crore corpus fund through the A.P. Police Welfare Association for the 200 police personnel who died in the line of duty during 2023-24, Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

