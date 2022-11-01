Notification renaming University of Health Sciences after YSR issued

The change of name will be effective from October 31, 2022

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
November 01, 2022 20:16 IST

A notification was issued on Tuesday renaming the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences.

The notification, signed by university Registrar Ch. Srinivasa Rao, said the State government had renamed Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences as ‘Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences’ by amending Sub-Section 2 of Section 1 of the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Act, 2022.

The government had ordered that the change of name would be effective from October 31, 2022.

All heads of respective institutions / departments have been asked to make the change in all the records with reference to Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences.

