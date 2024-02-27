Notification regarding recruitment to posts of medical officers, staff nurses issued

February 27, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board has issued a notification on February 27 (Tuesday) regarding recruitment to the posts of medical officers and staff nurses in the Urban Primary Health Centres and Urban Health and Wellness Centres (Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs) on a contract basis.

The total number of vacancies for the two posts are 189. Of them, 102 vacancies are in medical officers’ post and the rest are in nurses’ post. Interested candidates can apply online between February 28 (Wednesday) and March 3 (Sunday) on the website: http://apmsrb.ap.gov.in/msrb/.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.