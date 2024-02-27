Notification regarding recruitment of medical officers, staff nurses issued

February 27, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board has issued a notification on February 27 (Tuesday) regarding recruitment to the posts of medical officers and staff nurses in the Urban Primary Health Centres and Urban Health and Wellness Centres (Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs) on a contract basis.

The total number of vacancies for the two posts are 189. Of them, 102 vacancies are in medical officers’ post and the rest are in nurses’ post. Interested candidates can apply online between February 28 (Wednesday) and March 3 (Sunday) on the website: http://apmsrb.ap.gov.in/msrb/.