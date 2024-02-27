GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Notification regarding recruitment of medical officers, staff nurses issued

February 27, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board has issued a notification on February 27 (Tuesday) regarding recruitment to the posts of medical officers and staff nurses in the Urban Primary Health Centres and Urban Health and Wellness Centres (Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs) on a contract basis.

The total number of vacancies for the two posts are 189. Of them, 102 vacancies are in medical officers’ post and the rest are in nurses’ post. Interested candidates can apply online between February 28 (Wednesday) and March 3 (Sunday) on the website: http://apmsrb.ap.gov.in/msrb/.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / medical education / nursing (education)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.