ADVERTISEMENT

Notification issued to fill 897 Group-II posts in A.P.

December 07, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued a notification on December 7 (Thursday) to fill 897 vacant posts (tentative) in various categories under Group-II services.

The notification is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in. Of the 897 vacancies, 566 are executive posts and 331 are non-executive posts.

In a statement, the Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said online applications are invited from eligible candidates from December 21, 2023 to January 10, 2024 (till 11.59 at night).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, age, community, educational qualifications and other information with instructions will be available on the Commission’s website before December 21, 2023.

Eligible candidates should apply as per the terms and conditions of the recruitment notification and any application sent through any mode other than the prescribed online mode will not be entertained under any circumstances, he said.

The screening test (Preliminary examination) will be held on February 25, 2024 and the date of the Main Examination will be announced later, he informed.

The candidate should possess the prescribed academic qualification as on the date of the notification (December 7), as it will be a crucial date for calculating the experience, including the practical experience, if any.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US