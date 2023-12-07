HamberMenu
Notification issued to fill 897 Group-II posts in A.P.

Applications to be accepted from Dec. 21 to Jan. 10, preliminary test on Feb. 25

December 07, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued a notification on December 7 (Thursday) to fill 897 vacant posts (tentative) in various categories under Group-II services.

The notification is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in. Of the 897 vacancies, 566 are executive posts and 331 are non-executive posts.

In a statement, the Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said online applications are invited from eligible candidates from December 21, 2023 to January 10, 2024 (till 11.59 at night).

He said the breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, age, community, educational qualifications and other information with instructions will be available on the Commission’s website before December 21, 2023.

Eligible candidates should apply as per the terms and conditions of the recruitment notification and any application sent through any mode other than the prescribed online mode will not be entertained under any circumstances, he said.

The screening test (preliminary examination) will be held on February 25, 2024 and the date of the Main Examination will be announced later, he informed.

The candidate should possess the prescribed academic qualification as on the date of the notification (December 7), as it will be a crucial date for calculating the experience, including the practical experience, if any.

