Notification issued to fill 81 Group-I posts in Andhra Pradesh

The eligible candidates will have to apply only in the online mode from January 1 to 21, 2024, says APPSC

December 08, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued a notification on December 8 (Friday) to fill 81 (Tentative) vacant posts in various categories under Group-I services.

The notification is available on the website — https://psc.ap.gov.in — of the APPSC.

In a statement, its Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said online applications were invited from eligible candidates from January 1, 2024, to January 21, 2024 (till 11.59 at night).

He said the breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, age, community, educational qualifications and other information with instructions would be available on the website before January 1, 2024.

The screening test (preliminary examination) will be held on March 17, 2024, he said. The main examination would be in descriptive type, and its date would be announced later. The eligible candidates should apply only in the online mode as per the terms and conditions of the notification, he said.

