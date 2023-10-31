Notification issued to fill 3220 faculty posts in State Universities in Andhra Pradesh

October 31, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a significant development, the Government has issued notification to fill 3220 faculty posts in the 18 State Universities in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total 3220 posts, recruitments will be made to 418 vacant posts of Professors, 801 posts of Association Professors and 2001 posts of Assistant Professors (Including 220 lecturer posts of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology-RGUKT). Shortage of teaching faculty is a longstanding issue adversely affecting teacher-student ratio in institutions of higher education across the State.

On September 1, 2023, the Government issued a GO providing detailed department-wise and cadre-wise sanctioned posts and prompting universities to fill the vacant positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

University-wise statistics reveal a sanctioned strength of 1048 posts, 2918 regular vacancy posts and 278 backlog vacancy posts.

In a statement, the Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) said the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the screening test for candidates who applied for the posts of Assistant Professors and directed the Universities to ensure utmost transparency in the selection process.

The details of the test and syllabus are available on the website http://recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in hosted by the APSCHE and candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor can access the website. Detailed information is also available on the respective University websites. The schedule of the screening tests and the interview would be announced at appropriate time, said the statement.

The last date for submission of the online application and payment of the registration fee through the portal is November 20, for receiving the hard copy of the application along with all enclosures by post/courier is November 27, the list of prima facie eligible and ineligible applicants for the screening test of Assistant Professors will be displayed on November 30, the last date for receiving grievances on prima facie eligibility for Assistant Professors is December 7 and the final list of prima-facie eligible candidates for the screening test of Assistant Professor posts will be displayed on December 8, 2023, the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT