ADVERTISEMENT

Notification issued to appoint Vice-Chancellors in 17 universities in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 17, 2024 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The last date for submitting the application is September 28

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The government has decided to appoint academic experts in order to purge the institutions, which have become centers of political rehabilitation, says HRD Minister N. Lokesh. | Photo Credit: File Photo

As part of its decision to “purge” universities across the State, which “have become centers of political rehabilitation in the last five years,” the Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a notification to appoint academic experts as Vice-Chancellors, according to Minister for Human Resource Development N. Lokesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is keen on promoting research and improving the rankings of the universities.”N. LokeshHRD Minister

In a statement, Mr. Lokesh said the government was keen on promoting research and improving the rankings of the universities, and said applications were invited from professors willing to contribute their mite in strengthening the institutions.

The last date for submitting the applications was September 28, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Saurabh Gaur, issued a notification inviting applications for the post of Vice-Chancellor in the 17 State universities, and said online applications should be sent to https://apsche.ap.gov.in/vc_appl.php.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eligibility

The notification said persons with the highest level of competence, integrity, morals, institutional commitment and having distinguished academic record with vast experience, either as professor in the university system (at least 10 years of experience as prescribed in the UGC regulations), or in an equivalent position in reputed research and / or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership may apply.

The selection process would be carried out by a public notification and also through talent search. The appointment of the Vice-Chancellor would be for a tenure of three years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US