Notification issued to appoint Vice-Chancellors in 17 universities in Andhra Pradesh

As part of its decision to “purge” universities across the State, which “have become centers of political rehabilitation in the last five years,” the Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a notification to appoint academic experts as Vice-Chancellors, according to Minister for Human Resource Development N. Lokesh.

“The government is keen on promoting research and improving the rankings of the universities.”N. LokeshHRD Minister

In a statement, Mr. Lokesh said the government was keen on promoting research and improving the rankings of the universities, and said applications were invited from professors willing to contribute their mite in strengthening the institutions.

The last date for submitting the applications was September 28, the statement added.

Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Saurabh Gaur, issued a notification inviting applications for the post of Vice-Chancellor in the 17 State universities, and said online applications should be sent to https://apsche.ap.gov.in/vc_appl.php.

Eligibility

The notification said persons with the highest level of competence, integrity, morals, institutional commitment and having distinguished academic record with vast experience, either as professor in the university system (at least 10 years of experience as prescribed in the UGC regulations), or in an equivalent position in reputed research and / or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership may apply.

The selection process would be carried out by a public notification and also through talent search. The appointment of the Vice-Chancellor would be for a tenure of three years.