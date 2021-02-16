Notification issued for EG-WG Teachers’ Constituency MLC election

The election will be conducted on March 14.

East Godavari Collector and Returning Officer D. Muralidhar Reddy on Tuesday issued notification for the MLC election to the East Godavari - West Godavari Teachers’ Constituency.

The aspirants need to submit their nomination papers at the Collectorate in Kakinada city till February 23. The nomination papers will be accepted only during the office hours between 11 a.m. and 3. p.m. during the working days.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed on February 24 and the aspirants could withdraw the nomination by February 26. The election will be conducted on March 14.