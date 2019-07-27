Notification issued for 27,854 ward secretary jobs

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has issued a notification for 27,854 ward secretary posts on Friday.

A notification issued by Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration G. Srkr.Vijay Kumar said that applications for these jobs would be received from 11 a.m. on July 27 to 11.59 p.m. on August 10, according to a press release.

The notification listed 3,307 provisional vacancies for 3,307 ward administrative secretary posts, 3,601 ward amenities secretary (grade-II) posts, 3,648 ward sanitation and environment secretary (grade-II) posts, 3,786 ward education and data processing secretary posts, 3,770 ward planning and regulation secretary (grade-II) posts, 3,786 ward welfare and development secretary posts, 3,786 ANM (ward health secretary posts), 2,170 VRO (ward revenue secretary) posts and 3,786 ward woman and weaker sections protection secretary posts.

Detailed information along with notification containing application form, eligibility conditions, mode of selection, syllabus of examination is available at websites wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in, vsws.ap.gov.in, gramasachivalaya.ap.gov.in.

The Department of Medical and Health, Department of Revenue and Department of Home will respectively issue detailed notifications for ANM, VRO and protection secretary the press release added.