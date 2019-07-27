Andhra Pradesh

Notification issued for 27,854 ward secretary jobs

more-in

Applications to be received from July 27 to August 10

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has issued a notification for 27,854 ward secretary posts on Friday.

A notification issued by Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration G. Srkr.Vijay Kumar said that applications for these jobs would be received from 11 a.m. on July 27 to 11.59 p.m. on August 10, according to a press release.

The notification listed 3,307 provisional vacancies for 3,307 ward administrative secretary posts, 3,601 ward amenities secretary (grade-II) posts, 3,648 ward sanitation and environment secretary (grade-II) posts, 3,786 ward education and data processing secretary posts, 3,770 ward planning and regulation secretary (grade-II) posts, 3,786 ward welfare and development secretary posts, 3,786 ANM (ward health secretary posts), 2,170 VRO (ward revenue secretary) posts and 3,786 ward woman and weaker sections protection secretary posts.

Detailed information along with notification containing application form, eligibility conditions, mode of selection, syllabus of examination is available at websites wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in, vsws.ap.gov.in, gramasachivalaya.ap.gov.in.

The Department of Medical and Health, Department of Revenue and Department of Home will respectively issue detailed notifications for ANM, VRO and protection secretary the press release added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2019 1:50:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/notification-issued-for-27854-ward-secretary-jobs/article28726652.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY