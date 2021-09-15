Andhra Pradesh

Notification for AP PGCET-2021 released

: The Government has issued notification for conduct of Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET)- 2021 for students seeking admissions in PG courses.

Yogi Vemana University will conduct the Common Entrance Test on behalf of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Students can get their names registered and submit online applications from September 15 and the last date for submitting the online applications is September 30.

However, the last date with a late fee of Rs. 200 is October 4 and with a late fee of Rs. 500, it is October 8.The tentative date for commencement of the entrance test is October 22.


