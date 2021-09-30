Notification for admission to polytechnic colleges released

VIJAYAWADA

30 September 2021 00:09 IST

Process will be done through web counselling: Convener

Commissioner for Technical Education Pola Bhaskar on Wednesday said the government was making all efforts to ensure quality in technical education imparted through the polytechnic colleges.

New courses of skill development to enhance job opportunities for students was also a priority area, he told the media here.

Mr. Bhaskar, who is also Convener of AP POLYCET-2021, released the notification for admissions to polytechnic colleges.

Certificate verification

He said admissions to the 70,427 seats would be done through web-counselling and students could pay the processing fee in the online mode from October 1 to 6. Certificate verification would be taken up from October 3 to 7 and students would be given time to register their options with regard to selection of courses from October 3 to 8. Any changes to the options could be made on October 9, said Mr. Bhaskar.

He said allotment of seats would be made on October 11. Students should report at the allotted college either in the online mode or in person between October 12 and 18, and classes would commence from October 18, he said.

Mr. Bhaskar said through web-counselling, students would be allotted 17,004 seats available in 84 government and 53,423 seats in the 173 aided and private colleges. Of the total 68,137 candidates who wrote the POLYCET-2021, 64,187 passed the test, he informed.

Mr. Bhaskar said there were many job opportunities for graduates of polytechnic courses, and added that besides the three-year diploma course, other technical courses of three or four years duration had been included in the academic calendar of these courses.

To equip students with the skills relevant to the industry, partnerships were being forged with a few government agencies, and the focus was on upskilling the students and making them industry-ready by the time they completed their courses, he said.

Help desk

Informing that 31 helpline centres had been set up to enable the students to get their doubts regarding the online admission process clarified, he said students could approach the help desk in their nearest polytechnic college.

The ones seeking more details about the admission process could mail to the Convener’s office on the ID convenerappolycet2021@gmail.com, or contact the phone numbers 8106876345, 810575234 or 7995865456. They could even personally visit the office in Vijayawada, he said.