Notices served on school for punishing student

Officials of the Education Department served notices on a school management in the city for allegedly punishing a student for not doing homework.

As many as 350 students are studying in the Hope for Humanity English Medium High School, located at Prasadampadu, on the city outskirts. A couple of days ago, science teacher Pushpaleela bet a third class student for not doing homework.

The student reported the matter to his parents who lodged a complaint with the Education Department officials. District Education Officer (DEO) D. Devanand Reddy, Vijayawada Deputy DEO Ravi and Mandal Education Officer B.G. Margret visited the school and conducted an enquiry.

“We enquired about the punishment awarded to the student and recorded the statements of the victim, parents, staff, accused teacher and the students. During investigation, it was found that the teacher thrashed the student,” said Mr. Reddy.

The institution is being run with NRI funds and the management is offering education free of cost. “Barring this incident, there was no complaint against the school and the facilities are good,” he told The Hindu.

The team also inspected the classrooms, verified the records on recognition, staff particulars and other facilities. The department had served a show cause notice on the school management. Ms. Pushpaleela was suspended immediately. However, no criminal case had been lodged, he said.

“We are waiting for the institute management’s response to our notices. Based on the explanation, the department will submit a report to the government. We appeal to the teachers not to punish, beat, ill-treat and abuse children, which is a crime,” the DEO said.