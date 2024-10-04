GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Notices served on 78 hotels for poor quality of food in Rajamahendravaram

Notices served during the ‘Eat Right’ campaign jointly launched by RMC and Food Safety department, in which 79 hotels were under the scanner for poor quality, food storage and adulterated ingredients

Published - October 04, 2024 08:37 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg inspecting a kitchen in a hotel during the ‘Eat Right’ campaign in Rajamahendravaram.

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg on Friday said that notices were served on 78 hotels for storing food beyond the prescribed period and reuse of oil on several occasions in Rajamahendravaram. Poor hygienic conditions in the kitchens and indiscriminate use of food colours were also found in the hotels during the ‘Eat Right’ campaign. The campaign aims at ensuring safe food in hotels in Rajamahendravaram. 

The RMC and Food Safety authorities jointly launched the Eat Right campaign, during which all the major hotels were under the scanner of the food safety authorities. In an official release, Mr. Garg said, “We have conducted raids on 79 hotels to inspect the quality of food and food materials, and hygiene in the kitchens. We have served the notices on 78 hotels during the campaign”. 

Mr. Ketan Garg added that the civic body was engaged in creating awareness among the public to be aware of the food safety norms prescribed for the hotels. “The consumers should be cautious while preferring the food being served in the respective hotels as doctors warn of health hazards. We appeal to the youth to join us in creating awareness on the food quality during the Eat Right campaign,” said Mr. Garg.

