Notice issued to acquire 1,000 acres in capital region, says Narayana

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana said a notice for the acquisition of 1,000 acres for creating road and other trunk infrastructure in the capital region has been issued after giving enough time to the farmers to part with their holdings under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

The designs of Legislative Assembly and High Court will be ready for implementation in six to eight weeks, he stated.

Addressing media persons at Thullur in Guntur district on Monday, Mr. Narayana said Land Acquisition (LA) has been necessitated by the farmers’ reluctance to give their lands for pooling which, he insisted, was more beneficial than through the LA route.

He said 34 major roads were being laid as per the master plan by the Singapore government. Work on four major roads measuring 48 km and 98 km of arterial roads was in progress. All new roads in the capital region put together will be 1,642 km long.

The Minister further said about 80% of street-lighting, construction of stormwater drains and drinking water and underground drainage works in the capital city (217 sq. km) were in advanced stages. New roads connecting Venkatapalem, Krishnayapalem, Navuluru and Thullur would be completed by the end of March 2018. Kondaveetivagu and Palavagu were being widened to 550 feet and 330 feet respectively upon the advice of experts from the Netherlands. Besides, three reservoirs with a storage capacity of 0.8 tmcft were being built.

3,850 flats

A total of 3,850 flats were under construction to accommodate All India Services officers, MLAs and gazetted and non-gazetted officers, the Minister added. Earlier, he inspected Venkatapalem-Navuluru radial access road No. 4, bridges under construction at Abbarajupalem, Krishnayapalem and other arterial roads.