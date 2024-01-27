Notice issued as part of YSRCP’s political vendetta, alleges MLC Ramachandraiah

January 27, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party MLC C. Ramachandraiah said on Saturday that Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju took hasty action against him for defecting to the TDP in spite of his request to give a month’s time to respond to the notice that was served immediately after his resignation from the ruling party.

“The proceedings initiated against me are in violation of the constitutional tenets and basically driven by political vendetta (for leaving the YSRCP),” he asserted.

Addressing the media at the TDP central office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district, Mr. Ramachandraiah said he sought four weeks time to respond to the notice due to some personal reasons, but was given just a week, and it reflected the sense of urgency that crept into the YSRCP to punish him for the sake of settling political scores.

He insisted that he quit the YSRCP due to its undemocratic actions and dictatorial attitude of its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Ramachandraiah recalled that he played a key role in the YSRCP’s legislative business in the Council, but what he got in return was disciplinary action, which made a mockery of his long political experience and an inhuman treatment by the YSRCP leaders.

He said, as an MLC he was supposed to be bound by the Constitution, not the YSRCP, and he could not act against his conscience when it came to matters of public interest. In fact, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should resign to his post for doing several things against the spirit of the Constitution, and even treating the courts with disdain, he added.

