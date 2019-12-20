Nothing wrong in 10-day ‘Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam’: seer

The chief pontiff of Raghavendra Swamy Mutt Sri Subudhendra Theertha on Friday said that there was no mention neither in the ‘agamas’ nor ‘sastras’ that the ‘Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara should not be provided for 10 days.

Extension of ‘Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam’ is an issue related to the faith and has nothing to do with ‘agamas’ or ‘puranas.’ The practice of keeping it open for 10 days can be found at several of the Srivaishnavite temples in the Southern India. Probably with an intention to facilitate more number of pilgrims avail the divine privilege, the TTD might have thought of extending it to 10 days and as it in no way contradicts the tradition and culture, the seer said.

Speaking to the media, he also said that reduction in the performance of number of ‘abhishekams’ to ‘utsava’ deities also does not tantamount to any deviation of the tradition. The ‘abhishekams’ can be restricted to certain traditional rituals and other important festive occasions instead of observing it for as many as 480 times in a year.