Nothing short of withdrawal of laws is acceptable: farmers

ONGOLE

07 February 2021 00:59 IST

Unions stage road blockade on Kurnool arterial road

Farmers and farm labourers under the aegis of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee(AIKSCC) staged a road blockade on the arterial Kurnool road here on Saturday demanding unconditional withdrawal of the three laws forthwith and raised slogans in support of protesting farmers in Delhi.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted for over one hour following the protest. The agitating farmers, led by AIKSCC Prakasam District Convenor Ch.Ranga Rao, raised slogans against the “false propaganda” by the Narendra Modi government.

“Nothing short of withdrawal of the farm laws will be acceptable,” asserted Mr. Ranga Rao referring to the Centre’s offer to keep the farm laws in abeyance for 18 months. The new laws would lead to a situation wherein corporates would rule the roost while farmers would be turned into labourers in their own land.

Electricity Amendment Act

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam District president P.Hanumantha Rao demanded scrapping of the proposal to amend the Electricity Amendment Act to cut power subsidy to farmers.

It was unfortunate that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had not kept with its promise to guarantee minimum support price(MSP) but made a “U-turn” after coming to power, All India Kisan Sabha(AIKS) District Secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy said, adding that 50% margin over comprehensive cost(C2) as recommended by National commission on farmers chief M.S. Swaminathan was the need of the hour.

Farmers would not be cowed down by “police repression”, asserted Organisation for Protection of Democracy(OPDR) State vice-president Ch.Sudhakar. The nation's food security would be in jeopardy following the amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, said Andhra pradesh Rythu Collie Sangam District Secretary Lalitha Kumari.