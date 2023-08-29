HamberMenu
Nothing less than old pension scheme acceptable to us, say teacher unions

August 29, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of various teacher organisations who boycotted the meeting called by the government to discuss Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) on Tuesday said nothing less than the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be acceptable to them.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation (UTF), the State Teachers’ Union (STU), the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) and the Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) said they had made their stand on the pension issue clear from the beginning and pointed out that the teacher unions had also stayed away from the meeting called on the issue on August 24.

They said without releasing the draft document of the GPS and discussing it with the stakeholders, the government had taken a ‘unilateral’ decision on the issue which was not acceptable to teachers.

Representatives of the four teacher unions urged the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to keep his promise made to the government employees in the past on restoration of the old pension scheme.

