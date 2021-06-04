Noted writer, Kalipatnam Ramarao, dead

Kalipatnam Ramarao

SRIKAKULAM

04 June 2021 19:36 IST

Kara Mastaru, as he is popularly known, had won Sahitya Akademi Award in 1995

Noted writer and Kathanilayam founder Kalipatnam Ramarao, popularly known as ‘Kara Mastaru’, died here on Friday due to age related ailments. He was 97. He is survived by a daughter and five sons.

Born on November 9, 1924, at Murapaka village in Srikakulam district, Kara Mastaru had inspired almost three generations with his literary works in Telugu.

His first short story, ‘Platform’, was published in 1943. His works such as ‘Yagnam’, ‘Kutra’, ‘Chavu’, ‘Arthi’, ‘Illu’, and ‘Santhi’ had won many a heart. His last literary work, ‘Annema Nayuralu’, was published in 2006.

A treasure trove

He had established Kathanilayam, a treasure trove of Telugu short stories published since 1920, in February 1997.

Kara Mastaru had received many awards, including Sahitya Akademi Award, for his invaluable contribution to Telugu literature. He won the Akademi award in 1995 for his literary work ‘Yagnam To Tommidi’.

Sri Potti Sriramulu Telugu University had conferred on him the honorary doctorate for his priceless contribution to Telugu literature.

Many of his works had been translated into English, Russian, Lithuanian, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and other languages.

Kathanilyam president B.V.A. Ramarao Naidu and secretary Dasari Ramachandra Rao, who were with Kara Mastaru during his last days, recalled his struggle for the establishment of the unique library.

“Instead of depending on donations, Kara Mastaru had constructed Kathanilayam with his own funds. His aim was to digitise all the short stories and make them available to every reader throughout the globe. The process is nearing completion. Literary lovers will remember him for his foresight to preserve the works of eminent writers across the country,” said Mr. Ramarao Naidu and Mr. Ramachandra Rao.

Gurajada Educational Society chairman G.V. Swami Naidu, who had five decades of association with Kara Mastaru, said his contribution to Telugu literature would continue to inspire writers, poets and readers.

MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao, former MP and writer D.V.G. Sankara Rao, UPSC former member K.S. Chalam, District Collector J. Nivas, Mahati Doctor Dhanvantari Sahiti Samskritika Seva Samstha convener Sampath Kumar, and Sahaja Samskritika Samstha president N.K. Babu, while condoling the demise of Kara Mastaru, said he would remain forever in the hearts of Telugu writers and readers.