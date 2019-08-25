Noted writer Jagaddatri ‘ends life’

Jagaddatri, noted writer and member of the Kendra Sahithya Akademi, allegedly ended her life in her apartment at Venkojipalem in the city on Saturday.
In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the writer said that no one was to be blamed for her death and that she was dejected with her life, the police said.
People close to her feel that she was depressed for some time over personal issues. Many writers expressed condolences over her death.
Those with suicidal tendencies may dial ‘100’ for counselling.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor