Noted writer Jagaddatri ‘ends life’

Jagaddatri, noted writer and member of the Kendra Sahithya Akademi, allegedly ended her life in her apartment at Venkojipalem in the city on Saturday.

In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the writer said that no one was to be blamed for her death and that she was dejected with her life, the police said.

People close to her feel that she was depressed for some time over personal issues. Many writers expressed condolences over her death.

Those with suicidal tendencies may dial ‘100’ for counselling.