Noted scientist Anumakonda Jagadeesh passes away

NELLORE

03 May 2021 22:00 IST

His work had great impact in the field of renewable energy

Nayudamma Centre for Development Alternatives(NCDA) Director Anumakonda Jagadeesh died of heart attack here late on Sunday.

He was 74 and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

An IIT Roorkee alumnus, Jagadeesh’s pioneering work in countries like USA, Australia, Italy, Denmark had a great impact in the fields of renewable energy, environment and afforestation. He was recipient of, among others, Margaret Noble Foundation Seattle Award for research in Energy.

He was also a member of several important national and international committees, including Network of Science and Technology for sustainability and American Association for advancement of Science. He offered consultancy on 20 wind projects in Tamil Nadu.

Vice-President offers condolences

Condoling the death of the noted scientist, Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu said that Jagadeesh had devoted his life to research in the field of renewable energy.

He wanted members of GenX to learn lessons from the life of Jagadeesh who strove to improve the living condition of common people through the research centre, started in the name of a noted leather technologist Dr. Y. Nayudamma, eschewing a lucrative career abroad.