Noted liver surgeon Dr. Mohamed Rela highlights need for awareness on liver transplantation

Noted liver transplant surgeon and professor of liver surgery at King’s College Hospital, London, Dr. Mohamed Rela highlighted the need for increased awareness about liver transplantation as a solution to liver diseases in the country. He said only about 3,000 of the 20,000 liver transplants required per year are being carried out in India.

Dr. Rela was in Vijayawada to deliver a speech on: ‘Three decades in liver surgery and transplantation—A life-long learning’ at Dr. C.S. Sastry Memorial Biennial Seventh Oration by the Indian Medical Association, Vijayawada, on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Rela said the number of people being affected by liver diseases was on the rise and there was a need for increased access to treatment. He said liver diseases were mainly caused by eating habits and alcohol consumption.

“Liver damage occurs to some people from birth, to some people through obesity and alcohol consumption, but the advanced treatment methods available abroad are now available in India,” he said.

He said liver donation can be done without any hesitation as it grows again. Liver diseases can be avoided by adopting good food habits, doing proper exercise, and avoiding alcohol.

IMA Vijayawada president Dr. M.A. Rahman, secretary Dr. P.V. Durga Rao and others were present.

