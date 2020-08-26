Noted Indo-English poet passes away

Noted Indo-English poet, novelist and critic T.Vasudeva Reddy(76), popularly known as T.V. Reddy, breathed his last at Ruia hospital in Tirupati on Wednesday. He was a distinguished poet known for social criticism, satire and irony.
He had eight poetry collections to his credit in his career spanning three decades, which were a blend of romanticism and realism. Human struggles, unrest, social realities, psychological and humanistic issues were highlighted in his poems. His poetry collections include ‘The rural muse’, ‘Golden veil’ and ‘Thousand Haiku pearls’, while his novels ‘The Vultures’ and ‘Minor Gods’ shot him to fame.
Mr. Reddy received prestigious awards and honours including a honorary D.Litt from World Academy of Arts and Culture, San Francisco, USA in 1988, ‘Best Teacher Award’ from the State government in 1990, ‘Best poetry award’ for his third book ‘The fleeting bubbles’ from Michael Madhusudan Academy, Kolkata in 1994, apart from the UGC award of national fellowship in 1998.
