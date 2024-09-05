Notebooks distributed to govt. school children

Vasavi Foundation president Mandavilli Venkata Raju and other members distributed notebooks to needy children of various government schools at Kotthagaraharam and other areas of Vizianagaram district on Thursday coinciding with the Teachers’ Day celebrations held in those educational institutions.

BJP senior leader Kusumanchi Subba Rao, on behalf of the club, felicitated teachers N. Hemalatha, V.V. Ratnam, G. Dharma Rao, R. Lakshmi, E. Lakshmi and K. Ramesh at the Kotthagaraham government school. The association members M. Appalaraju, Chinna Sattiraju, Surampalli Ravi, Srinivas Mohan, Puvvada Srinivas and others were present.

