ADVERTISEMENT

Notebooks distributed to govt. school children

Published - September 05, 2024 09:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vasavi Foundation members showing notebooks meant for needy kids on the occasion of Teachers Day celebrations in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Vasavi Foundation president Mandavilli Venkata Raju and other members distributed notebooks to needy children of various government schools at Kotthagaraharam and other areas of Vizianagaram district on Thursday coinciding with the Teachers’ Day celebrations held in those educational institutions.

BJP senior leader Kusumanchi Subba Rao, on behalf of the club, felicitated teachers N. Hemalatha, V.V. Ratnam, G. Dharma Rao, R. Lakshmi, E. Lakshmi and K. Ramesh at the Kotthagaraham government school. The association members M. Appalaraju, Chinna Sattiraju, Surampalli Ravi, Srinivas Mohan, Puvvada Srinivas and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US