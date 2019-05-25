Andhra Pradesh

NOTA polled more votes than independents in Prakasam

more-in

It was more than 1% of votes polled in six Assembly seats

NOTA got more votes than most independents in Prakasam district with a good number of voters opting for it as the counting of votes polled in the April 11 elections concluded in the early hours of Friday.

A maximum of 3,623 voters (1.85%) pressed the NOTA button in the electronic voting machine (EVM) in Giddalur Assembly constituency and a minimum of 962 voters (0.49%) in Kandukur Assembly constituency.

It was more than 1% of the votes polled in six Assembly constituencies and less than 1 % in an equal number of Assembly constituencies, while all the independents got less than the votes for NOTA. The number of NOTA votes polled was 2,997 (1.7%) in Yerragondapalem, 2,498 (1.28%) in Darsi, 2,248 (1.17%) in Kanigiri, 2,099(1.03%) in Kondepi, 1,811(1.02%) in Markapur, 1,634 (0.91) in S.N.Padu, 1,567 (0.76%) in Addanki, 1,348 (0.86%) in Chirala, 1,333 (0.69%) in Ongole and 1,181 (0.58%) in Parchur.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2019 1:02:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/nota-polled-more-votes-than-independents-in-prakasam/article27241054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story