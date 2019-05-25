NOTA polled more votes than independents in Prakasam

NOTA got more votes than most independents in Prakasam district with a good number of voters opting for it as the counting of votes polled in the April 11 elections concluded in the early hours of Friday.

A maximum of 3,623 voters (1.85%) pressed the NOTA button in the electronic voting machine (EVM) in Giddalur Assembly constituency and a minimum of 962 voters (0.49%) in Kandukur Assembly constituency.

It was more than 1% of the votes polled in six Assembly constituencies and less than 1 % in an equal number of Assembly constituencies, while all the independents got less than the votes for NOTA. The number of NOTA votes polled was 2,997 (1.7%) in Yerragondapalem, 2,498 (1.28%) in Darsi, 2,248 (1.17%) in Kanigiri, 2,099(1.03%) in Kondepi, 1,811(1.02%) in Markapur, 1,634 (0.91) in S.N.Padu, 1,567 (0.76%) in Addanki, 1,348 (0.86%) in Chirala, 1,333 (0.69%) in Ongole and 1,181 (0.58%) in Parchur.