Not ready to attend local poll duty, says teachers’ body

Representation submitted to Chief Secretary

Municipal Teachers’ Federation (MTF) and Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Association (APTA) have expressed their unwillingness to take part in the local body polls duty, citing various reasons.

APTA national convener Syed Soukath Ali on Monday submitted a representation to Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, making it clear that they were not ready to attend the poll duty by risking their lives.

COVID risk

“The risk of contracting coronavirus infection is still there. It is not safe for teachers to attend the election duty,” a release quoted Mr. Ali as saying.

He said that it would take at least six months to vaccinate the teachers and other department staff. “Elections should be held after the vaccination is over. Teachers will boycott the elections, if need be,” he said.

MTF president S. Ramakrishna, in a release, urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to exempt municipal teachers from the poll duty in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not much of the syllabus for various classes have been covered so far. The SSC exams need to be held in April. If elections are held in February and March involving teachers, 43 lakh students in the State will be affected,” he said.

At least , all female teachers and those aged above 50 years should be exempted from election duty, he said.