Not one unanimous election in Anantapur

Officials make whirlwind tour of panchayats going for polls today

In a deviation from the earlier three phases of panchayat elections, not even a single sarpanch was elected unopposed (unanimous) in the fourth phase in the 184 gram panchayats of 13 mandals in the Penukonda Revenue Division of the district.

All arrangements have been made for the polling to begin on Sunday at 6.30 a.m. for 184 sarpanches and 1,765 ward members. Out of the 2,042 ward members to be elected, 276 have been elected unanimously. Election to one ward has been put off to a later date.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Joint Collector Nishant Kumar and Superintendent of Police B. Sathya Yesu Babu made a whirlwind tour of several sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations in the Penukonda division on Saturday to assess the preparedness of the polling and security staff.

The District Collector, who visited Mavaturu village, asked officials to make arrangements for the security and polling staff to stay and have food on the polling day and to sleep overnight in a hygienic place. Joint Collector Nishant Kumar and Sub-Collector T. Nishanthi inspected the election material distribution centres in Penukonda.

After the polling process is completed by 3.30 p.m., counting of votes for the 3,892 ward member candidates and 611 sarpanch candidates would be taken up at the same place and the entire process videographed as per the SEC orders. The District Collector said the police personnel have been been doing their best to keep the elections peaceful and thanks to their untiring efforts, not a single incident took place in the last three phases.

To register complaints, people can dial 8500292992 and 08554220009.