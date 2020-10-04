Not here to target anyone: Minister

Govt. has more important things to do, says Muttamsetti

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Saturday refuted allegations of former Mayor and MP Sabbam Hari that he was being targeted by the ruling party, stating that the government had more important things to do.

“The people have given us an opportunity to form the government. We are making use of that opportunity to develop all parts of the State. We are not here to target anyone,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that there are clear instructions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to allow any unauthorised constructions in the State.

“Not just Sabbam Hari, but whoever indulges in unauthorised constructions, irrespective of their position, will face action,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Coming down heavily on Mr. Hari over his comments on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and YSRCP (Pendurthi) MLA Adeep Raj, Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked why Mr. Hari did not react when the GVMC officials had served a demolition notice on him.