HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Not here to serve the affluent, asserts new TTD Chairman

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was sworn in as the new Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams trust board on Thursday

August 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Priests showering ‘vedasirvachanams’ on Tirupati legislator B. Karunakar Reddy on Thursday.

Priests showering ‘vedasirvachanams’ on Tirupati legislator B. Karunakar Reddy on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, on Thursday, was sworn in as the new Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.

At a brief ceremony organised at Garudalwar Sannidhi inside the sanctum sanctorum, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy administered the oath.

Later, Mr. Karunakar Reddy said, “I’m not here to serve the affluent but to serve the common and ordinary pilgrims who have always remained the priority. Even during my earlier stint as the Chairman between 2006-08, common pilgrims were attached with top priority, and every resolution the board took revolved around their welfare. I sincerely appeal to the rich and powerful not to crave spending extended time in front of the main deity but to give way to the ordinary pilgrims who spend gruelling hours to get a glimpse of the Lord.”

The new board is committed to working in tandem with the existing administrative set-up, promoting the cult and glory of Lord Venkateswara, bringing all Hindus under a single roof and striving to universalise the Sanatana Hindu dharma.

Despite registering over 85,000 footfalls on average every day, the temple administration, he said, has been rendering yeoman service in meeting the requirements of the devotees.

Taking cognizance of the dedicated efforts of the TTD employees, the new board will also consider their demands and do its best to find an amicable solution to their problems. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already given his nod to providing house sites to all the TTD employees for which the management, on its part, has also identified over 435 acres of land in and around Tirupati.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.