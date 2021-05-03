Not all COVID patients need hospitalisation, say doctors

B. Madhu Gopal

‘Those with mild symptoms should stay at home so that the needy get beds’

There is no need for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms to run around hospitals for a bed. They should better isolate themselves at home, if they have a separate bedroom with an attached toilet. This will enable those with severe symptoms to get admission in hospitals, say doctors.

“I feel sorry when people call me seeking my help for getting a hospital bed. Not everyone needs a hospital bed. Those with mild symptoms should avoid rushing to hospitals, isolate themselves at home and take the prescribed medicines,” says Dr. Sreehari, a physician and Member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

He appealed to the public to call him on his WhatsApp no. 628137420 for free consultation or if they have any doubts regarding their test reports. “Those with mild symptoms should isolate themselves at home and take the prescribed drugs. They should consume plenty of fluids and inhale steam twice or thrice a day to kill the virus, present in the airways. They should also check their oxygen saturation levels at frequent intervals with a pulse oximeter at home. They should consult a doctor, if the pulse levels drops below 90 for two/three consecutive readings, and get admitted to a hospital for ventilator support,” Dr. B. Ramachandra Rao, an Associate Professor at the Government ENT Hospital, told The Hindu.

‘Be positive’

“They should be in a positive frame of mind, as a vast majority of COVID-19 positive persons are getting cured. A negative attitude will weaken their immunity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the COVID medical kit, which should be present in all homes is being circulated on WhatsApp groups by doctors and others. The kit includes: Dolo 650 mg, Azithromycin 500 mg, Montek LC, Betadine for mouthwash and gargles, Vitamin C and D 3, B Complex and Zincovit tablets. A visit to some of the drugstores, including the pharmacy chain stores, revealed that most of these medicines, including the common Vitamin C and Dolo 650 tablets, are not available. “You will not get any of these medicines not only at our stores but at any of the other chain stores. We have run out of stocks two weeks ago and ordered fresh stocks but we are yet to get them,” said a big pharmacy chain store dealer at Madhavadhara. A check at the other big stores in Murali Nagar and nearby areas revealed that he was telling the truth. A few of the drugs were, however, available at a small store. This was due to panic buying and keeping the ‘COVID medical kits’ handy in anticipation of a crisis.