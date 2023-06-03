ADVERTISEMENT

Not afraid of cases: Telangana BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao

June 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao on Saturday said he was not afraid of legal cases, which, he said, were nothing new to him. “Having played an active role in the Telangana movement, I am not scared of legal notices or such warnings.”

Speaking to the media, he said that he had not made accusations against any individual personally and that he merely questioned the award of a 30-year contract for toll collection on the ORR in Hyderabad to IRB Infrastructure Developers. “When the daily toll collections are supposedly ₹2 crore, how could it be awarded to a company for ₹66 lakh a day? I just questioned the compulsions behind awarding the contract at a throwaway price.”

In a broadside against the ruling BRS government in Telangana, he said the people who fought for a separate State were dissatisfied as their expectations and aspirations were not met even after nearly a decade since the State’s formation.

