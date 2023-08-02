HamberMenu
Not a single project added to irrigation network in A.P. by YSRCP government, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP, upon coming to power, will reach out to the farming sector and ensure remunerative returns for the produce with sustainable development models, says party supremo Chandrababu Naidu

August 02, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a roadshow, at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh of having miserably failed to add a single reservoir into the State’s network of irrigation projects.

As part of his State-wide tour of the unfinished irrigation projects titled, ‘Saguneeti Projectula Vidhwamsampai Yuddhabheri’, Mr. Naidu addressed a public meeting from an open-top vehicle at the Jammalamadugu town circle on August 2 (Wednesday), when he observed that not a single acre had been added to the existing ayacut.

“While the erstwhile TDP government had spent nearly ₹12,000 crore on the irrigation sector in the Rayalaseema region, the incumbent YSRCP dispensation hardly spent ₹2,000 crore, thus failing to ensure completion of the projects on time,” Mr. Naidu said. He accused the State government of splurging the funds meant for vital sectors for short-time gains and with an eye on the ensuing elections.

Mr. Naidu said the TDP, upon coming to power, would reach out to the farming sector and ensure remunerative returns for their produce with sustainable development models.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu visited the Chitravati second balancing reservoir and viewed a presentation given on the progress of work there.

