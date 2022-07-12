North Coastal, Godavari districts placed on high alert

P. Samuel Jonathan July 12, 2022 14:53 IST

Flood water discharging from Polavaram Project to the downstream, in West Godavari district on July 11, 2022. Photo: Handout

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram , East Godavari and West Godavari districts to be on a state of high alert in view of a massive and alarming flood discharge. A flood discharge of 16 lakh cusecs is expected in River Godavari on Wednesday. The CM directed that ₹8 crore be sanctioned to each of the four district Collectors for undertaking relief and rescue operations. Reviewing the flood situation, Mr. Reddy said that four NDRF battalions had been stationed at tribal mandals of Kunavaram and Chintoor. “We are witnessing early floods this year due to heavy rains in Maharashtra and the flood discharge from Godavari river has reached 10 Lakh cusecs on Tuesday and 16 Lakh cusecs of flood discharge is expected on Wednesday. All health department personnel from the level of the Primary Health Centre should be on high alert,” said the Chief Minister. Home Minister T. Vanitha, DGP K.V Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials were present.



