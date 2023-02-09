North Andhra’s first Gas Insulated Substation to come up at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district

February 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The first Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and second in the State will be established at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district.

The State government has already given 18.5 acres of land for the project to be built at a cost of ₹500 crore. It will be completed by 2025.

At present, there are only two 400kV substations in the region, but they are air operated, and are called Air Insulated Substation (AIS).

The GIS is more sophisticated than the AIS. While AIS requires about 50-60 acres of land, the GIS requires less than 20 acres. In terms of cost, GIS is 20% to 25% more than the cost of AIS.

Presently, the AIS at Kalpaka, near NTPC Simhadri, is meeting the energy demand of industries in Atchutapuram. The another one at Maradam in Vizianagaram district is catering to the needs of the industries in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

The main requirement of the GIS at Atchutapuram is to meet the future demand of the industries as the State government is projecting the coastal area as an industrial hub in Andhra Pradesh. More than 100 medium to major industries are already running there.

The GIS will also be showcased at the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, to demonstrate how the State is ready to support industries in all aspects, including energy supply.

AP-Transco Director A.K.V. Bhaskar from Vijayawada says that the GIS can be the future of power transmission network due to urbanisation and rising land value.

“The first GIS in Guntur will be completed by April 2023. The tenders for the Atchutapuram unit will be called soon. The project work will hopefully begin by May 1, 2023,” Mr. Bhaskar told The Hindu.

High standards

“The GIS has higher standards than AIS. This system is widely used in countries that experience cold weather conditions and in Defence establishments,” says Pasumarthi Mallikarjuna Rao, a professor in the Electrical Engineering Department in Andhra University.

“In India, energy companies are now starting to rely on GIS for several reasons. Andhra Pradesh’s decision to promote GIS energy infrastructure is welcome. Sulphur hexafluoride gas is used in the GIS. It is a colourless, odourless, non-flammable and non-toxic gas,” he says.