North Andhra’s development possible only with Jana Sena Party, say its leaders

March 13, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Etcherla constituency in-charge S. Kanthisree and senior leader S. Vishwaksen on Monday said the real development of North Andhra would be possible only when the JSP, led by Pawan Kalyan, formed a government in the State.

Speaking to media here, Mr. Vishwaksen said over 500 party cadre would participate in JSP’s 10th foundation day to be celebrated in Machilipatnam on Tuesday. Ms. Kanthisree said over five lakh people, including farmhands and fishermen of Srikakulam district, migrated to other places in the absence of livelihood opportunities in the region.

Mr. Viswaksen said people from all sections of the society were eager to make Mr. Pawan Kalayan the Chief Minister as he had a clear vision for the development of the State. He added that Etcherla constituency could top the recent membership drive, with enrolment crossing 6,000.

ADVERTISEMENT